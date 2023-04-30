Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

USNA stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $77.58.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.