Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $10.61 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $410.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -12.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

