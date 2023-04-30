Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.