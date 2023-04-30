Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000.

Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $35.43 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

