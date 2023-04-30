iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.