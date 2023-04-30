iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $448,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

