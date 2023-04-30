James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.56. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

