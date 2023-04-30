Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $97.02 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

