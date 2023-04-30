Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,442 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barclays by 364.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

