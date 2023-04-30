Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 362,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.30. American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

