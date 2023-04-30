Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.60 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $145.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

