Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

