Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

