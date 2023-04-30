Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 171 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $109.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

