Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 276 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

