Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 368 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Capri by 12.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Capri by 87.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

