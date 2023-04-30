Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,721 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 187,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Articles

