Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 40,349 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

