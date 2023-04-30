Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 43,502 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

SBGI stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

