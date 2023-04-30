Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.