Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
