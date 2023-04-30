Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

