Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

