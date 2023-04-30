Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

JMBS stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

