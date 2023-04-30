Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Up 2.0 %

ENTG opened at $74.92 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

