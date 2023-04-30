Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,800.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $133.10 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

