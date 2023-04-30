Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.