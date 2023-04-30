Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $14,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $15,564,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARW opened at $114.43 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

