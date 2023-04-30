Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.