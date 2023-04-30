Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $70.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.