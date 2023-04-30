Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

