Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $40.26 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

