Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

