Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

