Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.