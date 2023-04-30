Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

AGNC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

