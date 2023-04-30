Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

