Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,677 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

