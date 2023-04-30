Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,770 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NetEase by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in NetEase by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.