Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

YETI stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

