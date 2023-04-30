Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

