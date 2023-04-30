Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,263 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

