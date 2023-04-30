Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 211 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:LEAD opened at $52.32 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

