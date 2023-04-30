Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,918 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,958,430.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,292,091.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,292,091.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.