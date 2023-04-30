Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 33.20%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

