Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

