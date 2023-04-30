Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 69.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

