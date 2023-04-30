Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 52,199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $188,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 449,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 48,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.