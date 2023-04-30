Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.25 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
