Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 31.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.2% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

